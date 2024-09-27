Today is Memorial Day in Azerbaijan
September 27 is observed as Memorial Day in Azerbaijan — a day of deep national reflection and commemoration of the fallen heroes. This date immortalizes those who gave their lives in the 44-day war of 2020, which was crucial in the liberation of the occupied territories surrounding the former Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region, including the Hadrut district and the city of Shusha. The restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity became the most significant outcome of this war.
The military operations claimed the lives of about 3,000 Azerbaijani soldiers, whose bravery and sacrifice are commemorated annually at the state level. President Ilham Aliyev’s decree proclaiming September 27 — the day the hostilities began — as Memorial Day is a symbol of profound respect for those who fought for the independence and sovereignty of the country.
First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva also expressed her grief and gratitude on social media. Her message read: “The dear memory of our heroes who died for the Motherland will always live in our hearts! May Allah have mercy on all our martyrs!” These words reflect the collective sorrow and reverence of a nation united in remembrance of its heroes.
Memorial Day serves as a reminder of the heavy price paid for peace and freedom, but also of the strength and unity of Azerbaijan in the face of adversity. The legacy of those who gave their lives for their homeland will continue to inspire future generations, and their sacrifice will remain in the hearts of every citizen of the country.
