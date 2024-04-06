Tofig Yagublu's arrest period has been extended for another 2 months

The term of pre-trial detention of member of the “Musavat” party and the National Council of Democratic Forces Tofig Yagublu has been extended for another 2 months. This decision was made on April 6 by the Narimanov District Court of Baku on the basis of a petition from the investigation, lawyer Nemat Kerimli told Turan.

According to him, the investigation motivated the need to extend the pre-trial detention by "waiting for the result of the examination." The defense believes that the prosecution is not based on evidence at all and there is no need to prolong the investigation.

Yagublu himself stated that the accusation has nothing to do with him and he was arrested because of opposition activities. An appeal will be filed against the decision.

*Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces and the “Musavat” Party, was arrested on December 14 on charges of fraud and illegal document production.

Previously, the politician was repeatedly subjected to criminal and administrative prosecution. International organizations have recognized him as a prisoner of conscience.