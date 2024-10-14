Trial against Ali Kerimli delayed

On 14 October the Baku Nasimi district court chaired by Babek Panahov continued consideration of Aydin Aliyev's complaint against Ali Kerimli, head of the Party of People’s Front of Azerbaijan (PPFA).

At the insistence of the prosecutor, the hearing was postponed to 22 October.

PPFA leader Ali Kerimli believes that the opposite party artificially prolongs the process. He believes that the complaints are devoid of legal grounds and the criminal case against him is completely far-fetched.

‘Why should my time be wasted in the courts? Why are we being deprived of an office? Why for 18 years I am not provided with passports. Why am I deprived of internet for 4 years? Only because I openly declare that this government is not capable of governing the country and it must be changed,’ Kerimli said.

It is worth recalling that private applicant Aliyev demands to bring Kerimli to responsibility under Article 147.1 (slander) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The plaintiff called ‘slander’ Kerimli's comment that the court cancelled the PPFA Congress decisions after Aydin Aliyev's complaint.

In particular, claims are made against Kerimli for the following statements he made: ‘Aydin Aliyev, who was expelled from the PPFA for deviating from the political course of the Party and cooperating with the authorities, was forcibly reinstated as the head of the control and revision commission by a court decision... On the basis of this person's complaint, the Nasimi district court on 05.07.2024 invalidated the decisions of the congress of 24.06.2023, adopted by 287 votes in favor, with one vote against.’

Kerimli claimed that the lawsuit, which had been accepted by the court ‘by order of the authorities’, was groundless. If the complaint is upheld, Kerimli could face up to 6 months' imprisonment.