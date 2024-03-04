Trump supporters on the US attitude towards Azerbaijan if their leader wins
US policy towards Azerbaijan will not change if Donald Trump wins the presidential election. This opinion was expressed in a conversation with a Turan correspondent by Matthew Hurrtt Arlington Republican Party Chairman
Will Donald Trump defend human rights and democracy in Azerbaijan? To this question, Matthew Hurrtt replied: “I mean I’m still on the on your point about human rights the Trump administration focused very strongly on human rights and strongly condemned human rights abuses in countries even where there are cultural differences.
The expression of American freedom and American opportunity abroad is an expression of what we might call soft power. And to be able to articulate the importance of a country to secure the rights of its individuals, even minority communities, is very Important.
To on going partnerships with Azerbaijan in particular. I haven’t heard the campaign speak about that, but I do know again the. Poor commitment is that individuals and nations and nation states should be able to secure their destiny without threat from foreign intervention and foreign interference, be it through elections or through military action”, - he noted.
