  • Trump supporters on the US attitude towards Azerbaijan if their leader wins
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

US policy towards Azerbaijan will not change if Donald Trump wins the presidential election. This opinion was expressed in a conversation with a Turan correspondent by Matthew Hurrtt Arlington Republican Party Chairman

Will Donald Trump defend human rights and democracy in Azerbaijan? To this question, Matthew Hurrtt replied: “I mean I’m still on the on your point about human rights the Trump administration focused very strongly on human rights and strongly condemned human rights abuses in countries even where there are cultural differences.

The expression of American freedom and American opportunity abroad is  an expression of what we might call soft power. And to be able to articulate the importance of a country to secure the rights of its individuals, even minority communities, is very Important.

To on going partnerships with Azerbaijan in particular. I haven’t heard the campaign speak about that, but I do know again the. Poor commitment is that individuals and nations and nation states should be able to secure their destiny without threat from foreign intervention and foreign interference, be it through elections or through military action”, - he noted.

Politics

  • Russian Prime Minister lands in Baku Politics
    • 5 March 2024, 17:06

    Russian Prime Minister lands in Baku

    Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived on a significant working visit to Azerbaijan, where he is slated to engage in discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Ali Asadov.

    Read more
  • Delegation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan to Baku Politics
    • 5 March 2024, 15:53

    Delegation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan to Baku

    On March 5, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Kerim Veliyev, received a Pakistani delegation headed by the Director General of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Ahsan Gulrez. Kerimov noted the great importance of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. He stressed the importance of holding trilateral military exercises with the participation of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey to share experiences and improve the professionalism of military personnel.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 5 March 2024, 15:51

    Armenia has returned an Azerbaijani soldier

    Ruslan Panakhov, the Azerbaijani serviceman who was detained by Armenian forces after getting lost in adverse weather conditions on February 28, has safely returned to Azerbaijan. Panakhov arrived at Baku airport on Tuesday, accompanied by Azerbaijani officials. Speaking to reporters upon his return, Panakhov reassured the public, stating that he feels fine after the ordeal.

    Read more
  • USA on the eve of “Super Tuesday” Politics
    • 5 March 2024, 14:11

    USA on the eve of “Super Tuesday”

    Today in the United States, the “super Tuesday” is an important stage of the upcoming presidential elections in November. On March 5, the Republican and Democratic parties are holding primaries in 16 states, including California, Texas and Virginia. The results of the preliminary voting in these states are important for the selection of candidates at the congresses of these parties.

    Read more

