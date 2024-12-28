  • contact.az Contact
Last update

(38 minutes ago)
Turkish experts to take part in AZAL plane crash investigation
The news agency Turan
Investigation group of Turkish experts has arrived in Baku to investigate the crash of AZAL plane on 25 December.

Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu says the group of 8 persons was sent to Baku at the request of the Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Agency.

