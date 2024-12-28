Turkish experts to take part in AZAL plane crash investigation
Investigation group of Turkish experts has arrived in Baku to investigate the crash of AZAL plane on 25 December.
Turkish Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu says the group of 8 persons was sent to Baku at the request of the Azerbaijan State Civil Aviation Agency.
Kanal-13 employee Shamo Eminov was released on December 29.
Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) Alexander Bastrykin and Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kyamran Aliyev have held a telephone conversation.
On December 29, a mourning ceremony is being held at Heydar Aliyev International Airport to bid farewell to the crew members who lost their lives in the crash of an Embraer 190 passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan Airlines on its Baku-Grozny route. Families, officials, and members of the public have gathered to pay their respects to the victims of the December 25 tragedy.
Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) Alexander Bastrykin arrived in Grozny, where he held a meeting on the investigation of the crash of the plane "Azerbaijan Airlines".
