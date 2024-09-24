Turkish military leadership arrives in Baku for ADEX exhibition
Turkish military leadership arrives in Baku for ADEX exhibition
The command of the Turkish Armed Forces has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 5th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX.
The delegation includes Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Chief of General Staff Metin Gürak, Navy Commander Ercüment Tatlioglu, Army Commander Selcuk Bayraktaroglu and Air Force Commander Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu.
The meetings in Baku are scheduled to discuss the expansion of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
-
-
- Social
- 24 September 2024 11:32
Politics
-
- 25 September 2024, 17:52
The health condition of Ruslan Izzatli, a member of the board of the Platform III Republic and the Institute for Democratic Initiatives, has deteriorated in Baku's Detention Center -1, where he is detained in connection with the “Toplum TV” case, his wife, Gunel Manafli said.
-
- 25 September 2024, 16:54
On Wednesday, the Baku Serious Crimes Court continued the proceedings in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev. During the session, Hajiyev submitted a written motion to disqualify prosecutor Eldar Hamza, citing violations of the Criminal Procedure Code. He argued that the prosecutor had asked a witness questions based on evidence not yet reviewed in court.
-
- 25 September 2024, 16:34
On September 25, Azerbaijan's Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva met with Mark Libby, the U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan. According to the ombudsman's office, Aliyeva informed the ambassador about her activities in protecting human rights and freedoms.
-
- 25 September 2024, 16:07
The Biden administration has rescinded an invitation for a reception for Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, according to high-ranking sources cited by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.
Leave a review