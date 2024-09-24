Turkish military leadership arrives in Baku for ADEX exhibition

The command of the Turkish Armed Forces has arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the 5th Azerbaijan International Defence Exhibition ADEX.

The delegation includes Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Chief of General Staff Metin Gürak, Navy Commander Ercüment Tatlioglu, Army Commander Selcuk Bayraktaroglu and Air Force Commander Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu.

The meetings in Baku are scheduled to discuss the expansion of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.