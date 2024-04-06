    • flag_AZ
Turkiye has abolished the visa-free regime for Tajik citizens

Turkiye has resumed the visa regime for Tajik citizens. The decree was signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The reason is not specified.

"It has been decided to cancel the visa-free regime for Tajik citizens who have ordinary foreign passports when traveling to Turkiye," reads the text of the decree, which is published in the official gazette of “Resmi Gazete.”

