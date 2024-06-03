Two more high-ranking military officers have been arrested in the case of embezzlement of 143 million manats
Two more former heads of financial services in the Azerbaijani army have been arrested. They were involved in a criminal case of embezzlement of 143 million manats in the Ministry of Defense.
In particular, the State Security Service brought to justice Jabrail Orujev and Vahid Novruzlu under Article 179.4 (appropriation, on a particularly large scale) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. By the decision of the Baku Military Court, both were arrested for 4 months.
Earlier, in the same case, the following were arrested: former head of the Finance and Budget Department of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Nizami Mammadov, former head of the Financial Service of the Air Force Jalal Kazimov, former head of the Financial Department of the Army Bayram Bayramov, former heads of the Procurement and Supply Department of the Ministry of Defense Mahir Shirvanov and Melikmamed Gurbanov, former head of the Housing and Maintenance Department Fikret Mirzoev et al.
They are accused of embezzling 143 million manats ($84 million) and have already appeared in court. During the investigation, 40 million manats ($24.5 million) were returned to the state. The Ministry of Finance was recognized as the injured party in the case.
