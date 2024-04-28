Two people died in the NAR as a result of an ammunition explosion

Two people died on April 28 in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR). as a result of an ammunition explosion.

As a result of an explosion of ammunition in the village of Garaagaj, Sadarak district of the NAR, Vilayat Rzayev, born in 1951, was killed. and Adyam Aliyev, born in 1970, says a joint statement from the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).

An investigation into the fact is underway at the Sadarak district prosecutor's office, further noted in the press release.