Two people died in the NAR as a result of an ammunition explosion

Two people died on April 28 in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR). as a result of an ammunition explosion.
As a result of an explosion of ammunition in the village of Garaagaj, Sadarak district of the NAR, Vilayat Rzayev, born in 1951, was killed. and Adyam Aliyev, born in 1970, says a joint statement from the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA).
An investigation into the fact is underway at the Sadarak district prosecutor's office, further noted in the press release.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday spoke separately with both Azerbaijani President Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan to reaffirm U.S. support for progress between the two countries on a durable and dignified peace agreement, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
- 27 April 2024, 20:42
Javid Ramazanov, an employee of “Toplum” Internet television, was taken to the Baku City Police Department today. Ramazanov was detained on the street and taken to the police, “Toplum TV” informed.
- 27 April 2024, 12:53
Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova to Montenegro met with the President of this Balkan country, Yakov Milatovich as part of the official visit. According to the press service of the Milli Majlis, Gafarova conveyed to Milatovich the invitation of the President of Azerbaijan to participate in the Baku climate conference COP29. The parties discussed the prospects of bilateral relations. Milatovich noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan is one of the main investors in Montenegro. Stressing the high level of cooperation, he emphasized the development of ties in the field of tourism.
- 27 April 2024, 11:13
A bipartisan group of U.S..lawmakers on Friday introduced a bill that would enable sanctions against senior Azerbaijani officials for their role in the Karabakh war, and human rights violations, including violent repression of political opposition, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
