Ukraine Calls for Rejection of Russia at Chemical Weapons Ban Conference

From November 25 to 29, the Hague will host the 29th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). One of the key issues will be the election of two new members to the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Three countries have put forward their candidacies: the Czech Republic, North Macedonia, and Russia.

Ukraine firmly opposes Russia's election to the governing bodies of the OPCW due to its systematic violations of international law and the use of chemical weapons in its aggressive war against Ukraine, stated Ukrainian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Gusev.

Documented cases include the use of chloropicrin and other toxic substances against Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces, which constitutes a direct violation of Article I of the CWC, prohibiting the use of chemical agents in warfare.

From February 2023 to October 2024, Ukraine recorded over 4,300 instances of the Russian military using munitions with chemical substances. This further confirms that Russia has no moral right to hold any positions in the leadership of international organizations.

"Ukraine calls on all States Parties to the CWC, particularly the Republic of Azerbaijan, to approach the elections to the OPCW Executive Council with responsibility. Supporting the Czech Republic and North Macedonia will send a clear signal that the international community is ready to stand against aggression and violations of international law," the ambassador's statement emphasized.