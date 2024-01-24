Ukrainians shot down Il-76, dozens dead
Ukrainians shot down Il-76, dozens dead
Ukraine's air defence forces shot down a Russian Il-76 transport plane near Belgorod at midday on Wednesday. According to Russian media, there were 74 people on board.
According to preliminary data, all of them were killed.
The Ukrainian side denied Moscow's reports that 63 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board for exchange.
According to the Ukrainian side, the plane was carrying Russians and missiles for the S-300 system.
-
- Economics
- 24 January 2024 14:01
-
Politics
-
At the evening meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe on January 24, the deputies approved resolution 15898 on the deprivation of the right to vote of the Azerbaijani delegation until the January 2025 session of PACE.
-
- 24 January 2024, 18:27
When Azerbaijan became a member of the Council of Europe, it hoped that this organization would help Azerbaijan restore the rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis whose rights were violated as a result of Armenian military aggression and occupation of Azerbaijani territories.
-
The investigation of cases of crimes provided for in the new Articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan is attributed to the competence of the State Security Service (SSS) of the country. The corresponding decree was signed on Wednesday by President Ilham Aliyev. The talk is about the Article 281-1, which provides for criminal liability for the manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation or wearing, distribution of attributes or symbols that violate the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
-
Ilham Aliyev approved the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency (MDA) on Wednesday. Deputy Head of the Board of the State News Agency “AZERTAJ” Dagbei Ismailov has been appointed Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the MDA.
Leave a review