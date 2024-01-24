  • contact.az Contact
Ukrainians shot down Il-76, dozens dead

The news agency Turan
Ukraine's air defence forces shot down a Russian Il-76 transport plane near Belgorod at midday on Wednesday. According to Russian media, there were 74 people on board.

According to preliminary data, all of them were killed.

The Ukrainian side denied Moscow's reports that 63 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board for exchange.

According to the Ukrainian side, the plane was carrying Russians and missiles for the S-300 system.

