U.S. Ambassador Discusses Human Rights Situation with Ombudswoman

On September 25, Azerbaijan's Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva met with Mark Libby, the U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan. According to the ombudsman's office, Aliyeva informed the ambassador about her activities in protecting human rights and freedoms.

Aliyeva emphasized the importance of learning from positive experiences in the field of human rights and highlighted effective cooperation with foreign ombudsmen, national human rights institutions, and international organizations. The meeting also covered visits to detention facilities, with Aliyeva mentioning her proposals for amnesty based on requests from convicts and their families to the president.

In response, the U.S. Embassy shared a brief update about the meeting on X, quoting Ambassador Libby: "I was pleased to meet with Ombudswoman Sabina Aliyeva to discuss human rights. We urge Azerbaijan to uphold its international commitments."