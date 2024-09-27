US Ambassador honored the memory of the martyrs of the Karabakh wars

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby visited the Alley of Martyrs today and laid flowers at the monument of the eternal flame in memory of those killed in the First and Second Karabakh wars.

“Today we pause to honor and remember those Azerbaijanis who lost their lives during the decades of conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The United States remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering peace, reconciliation, and stability in the South Caucasus. We continue to support humanitarian relief, demining, and efforts to reach a durable and dignified peace agreement for the benefit of all people of the region”, said – Ambassador Libby