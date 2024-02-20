US and UK Ambassadors lay flowers at spontaneous memorial to Alexey Navalny

U.S. Ambassador Mark Libby and British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld paid their respects by laying flowers at a spontaneous memorial erected in memory of Alexei Navalny. The memorial, situated at the monument dedicated to the victim of Stalinist repression, playwright Huseyn Javid, serves as a poignant symbol of remembrance and solidarity.

The US Ambassador expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased oppositionist in the Embassy's Facebook account: "I express my deep condolences to the wife and family of Alexey Navalny. Freedom-loving people around the world will not forget his courage."

In turn, the British Ambassador in his Twitter account wrote: "Today we together with US Ambassador Mark Libby laid flowers on the monument of Huseyn Javid in memory of Alexey Navalny, a fearless fighter for freedoms and democracy in Russia."

Note that Navalny's photo and flowers appeared on the monument to Huseyn Javid on 19 February.