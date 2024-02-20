  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly cloudy60 C
  • Wednesday, 21 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(9 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Politics
  • US and UK Ambassadors lay flowers at spontaneous memorial to Alexey Navalny
US and UK Ambassadors lay flowers at spontaneous memorial to Alexey Navalny

US and UK Ambassadors lay flowers at spontaneous memorial to Alexey Navalny

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

US and UK Ambassadors lay flowers at spontaneous memorial to Alexey Navalny

U.S. Ambassador Mark Libby and British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld paid their respects by laying flowers at a spontaneous memorial erected in memory of Alexei Navalny. The memorial, situated at the monument dedicated to the victim of Stalinist repression, playwright Huseyn Javid, serves as a poignant symbol of remembrance and solidarity.

The US Ambassador expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased oppositionist in the Embassy's Facebook account: "I express my deep condolences to the wife and family of Alexey Navalny. Freedom-loving people around the world will not forget his courage."

In turn, the British Ambassador in his Twitter account wrote: "Today we together with US Ambassador Mark Libby laid flowers on the monument of Huseyn Javid in memory of Alexey Navalny, a fearless fighter for freedoms and democracy in Russia."

Note that Navalny's photo and flowers appeared on the monument to Huseyn Javid on 19 February.

1 comment

  • Ruslan

    2024-02-20

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3klCi5ZcZQ Яшин: правда о смерти Навального

    Cavab ver

Leave a review

Politics

  • A new series of arrests of believers Politics
    • 20 February 2024, 18:08

    A new series of arrests of believers

    In the last 24 hours, a series of arrests of believers took place in various cities of Azerbaijan, messages on social networks. A representative of the Muslim Unity Movement confirmed to Turan that there are members of this organization among the detainees. The reason for the detentions, the names of the detainees and the places of their detention are not disclosed. Law enforcement agencies do not comment on these reports.

    Read more
  • Azerbaijan's strategic role in global energy security discussed in the United States Politics
    • 20 February 2024, 17:52

    Azerbaijan's strategic role in global energy security discussed in the United States

    The role of Azerbaijan in global energy processes was the topic of the Azerbaijani-American discussions held at the Atlantic Council in Washington, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote about this on his account on the social network “X” on Tuesday.

    Read more
  • Azerbaijan has sent another batch of electrical equipment to Ukraine Politics
    • 20 February 2024, 17:07

    Azerbaijan has sent another batch of electrical equipment to Ukraine

    On February 20, another batch of humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment was sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan reported. The humanitarian cargo consists of 670 thousand meters of electrical cables and wires, as well as 26 transformers and transformer substations. The equipment will be delivered by 25 heavy trucks and is intended to restore the supply of electricity to settlements affected by military operations.

    Read more
  • Is Armenia preparing to limit the powers of Russian border guards? Politics
    • 20 February 2024, 16:54

    Is Armenia preparing to limit the powers of Russian border guards?

    Public and political structures in Armenia have increasingly begun to raise the issue of the need for Russian border guards to leave the country. In particular, the issue of the inadmissibility of the presence of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSS) border guards at Yerevan Zvartnots airport and at the border checkpoint in Meghri is being raised.

    Read more

Встреча в Мюнхене, президентские выборы и санкции ПАСЕ: Беседа с британским экспертом Томасом де Ваалом в "Çətin sual"


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line