US and UK Ambassadors lay flowers at spontaneous memorial to Alexey Navalny
US and UK Ambassadors lay flowers at spontaneous memorial to Alexey Navalny
U.S. Ambassador Mark Libby and British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld paid their respects by laying flowers at a spontaneous memorial erected in memory of Alexei Navalny. The memorial, situated at the monument dedicated to the victim of Stalinist repression, playwright Huseyn Javid, serves as a poignant symbol of remembrance and solidarity.
The US Ambassador expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased oppositionist in the Embassy's Facebook account: "I express my deep condolences to the wife and family of Alexey Navalny. Freedom-loving people around the world will not forget his courage."
In turn, the British Ambassador in his Twitter account wrote: "Today we together with US Ambassador Mark Libby laid flowers on the monument of Huseyn Javid in memory of Alexey Navalny, a fearless fighter for freedoms and democracy in Russia."
Note that Navalny's photo and flowers appeared on the monument to Huseyn Javid on 19 February.
Leave a review
-
-
- In World
- 20 February 2024 12:31
Politics
-
- 20 February 2024, 18:08
In the last 24 hours, a series of arrests of believers took place in various cities of Azerbaijan, messages on social networks. A representative of the Muslim Unity Movement confirmed to Turan that there are members of this organization among the detainees. The reason for the detentions, the names of the detainees and the places of their detention are not disclosed. Law enforcement agencies do not comment on these reports.
-
- 20 February 2024, 17:52
The role of Azerbaijan in global energy processes was the topic of the Azerbaijani-American discussions held at the Atlantic Council in Washington, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote about this on his account on the social network “X” on Tuesday.
-
- 20 February 2024, 17:07
On February 20, another batch of humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment was sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan reported. The humanitarian cargo consists of 670 thousand meters of electrical cables and wires, as well as 26 transformers and transformer substations. The equipment will be delivered by 25 heavy trucks and is intended to restore the supply of electricity to settlements affected by military operations.
-
- 20 February 2024, 16:54
Public and political structures in Armenia have increasingly begun to raise the issue of the need for Russian border guards to leave the country. In particular, the issue of the inadmissibility of the presence of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSS) border guards at Yerevan Zvartnots airport and at the border checkpoint in Meghri is being raised.
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-02-20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S3klCi5ZcZQ Яшин: правда о смерти Навального