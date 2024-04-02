US and UK university professors call for release of Gubad Ibadoglu

22 professors of US universities have signed a petition calling for the release of economist Gubad Ibadoglu arrested in Azerbaijan.

Ibadoglu's brother Galib Bayramov told Turan that these are professors at Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill-in, where Ibadoglu taught. They appealed to U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to help free Ibadoglu.

The appeal notes that "250 days have passed since the illegal detention of Gubad Ibadoglu, his health is in critical condition, and the International Committee of the Red Cross is not allowed to visit him".

The authors of the appeal call on all international organisations and governments to make efforts to release Ibadoglu, provide him with adequate medical care and ensure a fair and transparent trial.

"We know that he is a man of principle who demands transparent spending of oil revenues for the benefit of the people. We are proud of his research and saddened by the suffering he is now undergoing," the appeal said.

The appeal stresses that American scientists have repeatedly urged the Azerbaijani government to release Professor Ibadoglu from prison, but this has not been successful.

Professors from the London School of Economics and Political Science and Oxford University also spoke in Ibadoglu's defence, asking British Foreign Secretary David Cameron to contribute to the scientist's release.

The petition emphasises that Gubad Ibadoglu's health has deteriorated dramatically and his life is in danger, so the British government is urged to do everything possible to release him from prison as soon as possible.

* On 23 July 2023, the Narimanov district court of Baku arrested Gubad Ibadoglu for 3 months and 26 days on charges under Article 204.3.1 (sale of counterfeit money), as well as Article 167-3.1 of the Criminal Code (possession and distribution of extremist materials).

A number of countries and international organisations, including the US State Department, US senators and congressmen, have called for Ibadoglu's release. He is recognised as a political prisoner.