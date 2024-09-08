US-Azerbaijan co-operation in the security sphere discussed

During his September 6-7 visit to Baku, Mr. Patrick Prior, the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Chief of the Europe Eurasia Regional Center, met with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to discuss U.S.-Azerbaijan bilateral and security cooperation, reads a press release by the US Embassy to Azerbaijan.

The report does not say what issues were discussed. Official Baku has not yet reported on such a meeting as well.

According to an earlier report of the US Embassy, Patrick Pryor visited Baku to discuss ways to strengthen US-Azerbaijani relations in the security sphere.