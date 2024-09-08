US-Azerbaijan co-operation in the security sphere discussed
During his September 6-7 visit to Baku, Mr. Patrick Prior, the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Chief of the Europe Eurasia Regional Center, met with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to discuss U.S.-Azerbaijan bilateral and security cooperation, reads a press release by the US Embassy to Azerbaijan.
The report does not say what issues were discussed. Official Baku has not yet reported on such a meeting as well.
According to an earlier report of the US Embassy, Patrick Pryor visited Baku to discuss ways to strengthen US-Azerbaijani relations in the security sphere.
-
- In World
- 8 September 2024 20:09
-
Politics
-
- 7 September 2024, 17:46
Today, September 7, 2024, the second picket in support of Igbal Abilov was held in The Hague (Netherlands) in front of the Embassy of Azerbaijan. The event was organized by Igbal's friends and colleagues. During the picket, protesters continued to collect signatures for the petition and called on Azerbaijan authorities to stop persecution and free Igbal. This is the second rally in support of Abilov in Europe.
-
- 7 September 2024, 13:14
The Khatai district court of Baku today extended for another three months the arrest term of investigative journalist Hafiz Babaly, arrested in the "Abzas Media case". His lawyer Rasul Jafarov informed Turan about it.
-
- 7 September 2024, 12:40
American intelligence officials said on Friday that Russia is the pre-eminent and most active threat to influence the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election, while Iran and China are also stepping up efforts, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 7 September 2024, 12:37
Azerbaijan is trying to diversify its economy and stop relying on oil, and is offering Israeli high-tech companies to relocate in exchange for generous tax breaks. This is reported by the Israeli publication Globes, citing its sources in companies that are considering relocation.
Leave a review