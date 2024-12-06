US Embassy Rejects Insinuations against the Embassy

Progovernment media Caliber.az recently published an article with serious accusations about US Embassy employees, accusing them of subversive activities against Azerbaijan.

When Turan asked for a comment on these accusations, the US Embassy spokesperson Bill Murad stated the following: “This is wild and unfounded speculation and a sloppy effort to distract from the real story - the worsening crackdown on civil society and independent media in Azerbaijan. Serious journalists might instead ask why the government has detained so many of its own citizens on flimsy pretexts - and failed to adhere to its international human rights commitments and obligations. “