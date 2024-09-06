  • contact.az Contact
US military intelligence representative in Baku

Head of the US military intelligence agency "Europe-Eurasia Regional Center", Patrick Pryor has arrived in Baku for talks with the Azerbaijani government on ways to strengthen security relations between the US and Azerbaijan.

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby wrote about it in his Twitter account.

