US President welcomes participants of Baku Energy Week
On 4 June, Baku hosts the traditional exhibition "Caspian Oil and Gas" and "Green Energy" within the framework of Baku Energy Week.
US President Joe Biden sent greetings to the participants of these events.
The Caspian gas helps European countries to diversify their energy sources and Azerbaijan plays an important role in this by increasing attention to clean energy and methane emissions, the greeting said.
The US President also called for regional stability and a lasting and honourable peace agreement that will end decades of conflict, transform the South Caucasus and change Azerbaijan's role in the region. The US stands ready to support this for the sake of future generations.
"I welcome the opportunity to renew our strong bilateral relationship and look forward to our co-operation in the months ahead," the greeting said.
- 4 June 2024, 18:02
On June 5, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó will pay a visit to Azerbaijan. He is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and other officials of the country. Issues of bilateral relations, cooperation in regional and international organizations will be discussed at the talks.
On June 4, the trial of four servicemen - Ruslan Mikyailov, Sanan Mashiyev, Jabir Gahramanov and Elchin Aliyev - ended in the Baku Military Court. These soldiers, who served in military units in the Terter, Aghdam and Beylagan districts, were accused of committing crimes against the victims of the "Terter case".
- 4 June 2024, 14:44
The Platform of the “Third Republic” issued a statement stating threats to Akif Gurbanov, the leader of this organization, in the Baku pre-trial detention center-1. It is said that a high-ranking government official appeared in the pre-trial detention center and demanded that Gurbanov stop making accusations against the head of state. Otherwise, Gubanov was threatened with torture. “At the same time, a number of other persons illegally arrested in the case of “Toplum TV” and the Institute of Democratic Initiatives were threatened by the head of the Baku pre-trial detention center-1, Elnur Ismayilov. He also stated that their situation would worsen if Akif Gurbanov continued to make such statements. They were severely threatened with ill-treatment," the statement said.
Implementation of the Shah Deniz project enabled Azerbaijan to eliminate the gas shortage inside the country and began exporting it to neighboring countries and Europe, Ilham Aliyev said.
