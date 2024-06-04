US President welcomes participants of Baku Energy Week

On 4 June, Baku hosts the traditional exhibition "Caspian Oil and Gas" and "Green Energy" within the framework of Baku Energy Week.

US President Joe Biden sent greetings to the participants of these events.

The Caspian gas helps European countries to diversify their energy sources and Azerbaijan plays an important role in this by increasing attention to clean energy and methane emissions, the greeting said.

The US President also called for regional stability and a lasting and honourable peace agreement that will end decades of conflict, transform the South Caucasus and change Azerbaijan's role in the region. The US stands ready to support this for the sake of future generations.

"I welcome the opportunity to renew our strong bilateral relationship and look forward to our co-operation in the months ahead," the greeting said.