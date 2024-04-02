US Special envoy for Iran held talks with Baku, Tbilisi and Yerevan
US Special envoy for Iran held talks with Baku, Tbilisi and Yerevan
The US Special envoy for Iran, Abram Paley, made a regional visit to the capitals of the South Caucasus.
In Baku, Tbilisi and Yerevan, he held meetings and talks with senior officials, where he discussed sanctions against Iran.
"A constructive trip to the South Caucasus, where I met with senior officials and representatives of the private sector to discuss the Iranian regime, compliance with sanctions and efforts to eliminate the destabilizing actions of this regime," Paley wrote on his account at the X platform.
Recall that in Baku Paley met with Presidential adviser for Foreign Policy Hikmet Hajiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Ali Alizadeh and Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek.--
Politics
-
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia's territorial integrity and escalates tension on the border. This was stated by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne at a joint press conference with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Paris on 2 April.
-
- 2 April 2024, 20:05
ANAMA (Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency) sapper Aliyev Khayyam Gambar oglu born 1987 was blown up by a mine, the Aghdam district prosecutor's office reported.
-
- 2 April 2024, 18:24
On April 2, the trial of trade union activist Aykhan Israfilov, accused in the drug case, ended in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. The court found him guilty under Article 234.1-1 of the Criminal Code (possession and distribution of drugs) and sentenced him to 3 years in prison.
-
On April 2, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and the head of the Defense Industry Committee of Turkiye, Haluk Gergyun, discussed issues of expanding mutual cooperation in the field of the military-industrial complex. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Hasanov expressed confidence that the joint projects of Azerbaijan and Turkiye will increase the defense capability of the armies of the two countries.
Leave a review