Uzbekistanis Granted 15-Day Visa-Free Stay in Azerbaijan

In a move aimed at fostering closer ties between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, citizens of Uzbekistan can now enjoy a visa-free stay of up to 15 days in Azerbaijan without the requirement for registration, according to new agreements between the two governments.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan announced the implementation of a protocol detailing amendments to the existing intergovernmental agreement, allowing Uzbek nationals to stay in Azerbaijan hassle-free. The protocol, signed on August 22, 2023, in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, officially came into force on January 15, 2024.

Under the provisions of the Migration Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, foreigners visiting the country for a temporary period are typically required to register with the authorities if their stay exceeds 15 days.

The protocol's implementation effectively exempts Uzbekistanis from this registration requirement during their initial 15-day visit to Azerbaijan. However, should individuals from Uzbekistan intend to extend their stay beyond this period, they must adhere to the registration procedures outlined by the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the Migration Code, foreign citizens or stateless persons are mandated to register at their place of residence within 15 days from their date of entry into Azerbaijan. This process entails submitting an application form for registration along with a copy of the individual's passport or other relevant travel documents.

The registration application can be transmitted electronically through the official website of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan (www.migration.gov.az) or via email to qeydiyyat@migration.gov.az. Alternatively, individuals can opt for a direct submission of the application to the State Migration Service.