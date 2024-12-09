Visit of Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister to Qatar
Fariz Rzaev, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, visited Qatar on December 7-8, where he participated in the 22nd Doha Forum. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as part of the forum, Rzaev took part in a panel session titled "Central Asia and the New Era of Global Energy Security." In his speech on "Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy," he discussed energy and transport projects initiated by Azerbaijan and their contribution to the development and security of the region.
Rzaev also provided information about Azerbaijan's policy in the transition to green energy and the use of alternative energy sources, as well as the efforts made by the Azerbaijani presidency within the framework of COP29.
During his visit to Qatar, Rzaev also participated in a roundtable discussion on Azerbaijan's foreign policy at the Gulf Studies Center at Qatar University.
