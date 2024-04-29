Visit of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to Qatar
On April 29, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left for Qatar on a working visit. The purpose of the visit is to participate in the third meeting of the Economic Forum: League of Arab States - Central Asia – Azerbaijan in Doha on April 30. Bayramov will speak at the forum, as well as hold a number of bilateral meetings.
Politics
In the private house of activist Abil Gafarov, who is in political emigration, in the village of Shuvelan on the evening of April 29, people in civilian clothes appeared.
- 29 April 2024, 23:15
The US Embassy in Azerbaijan expressed concern over the detention of the head of the Center for Election Monitoring and Democracy Training, Anar Mammadli.
- 29 April 2024, 19:58
Based on geodetic measurements, as part of the work to clarify the coordinates on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, by April 29, 2024, more than half of the planned work was completed and 35 border pillars were installed.
- 29 April 2024, 19:14
Anar Mammadli was detained, an investigation is underway, additional information will be provided to the public. Ibrahim Amiraslani, a colleague of the press service of the Turana Ministry of Internal Affairs, said this.
