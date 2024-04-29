    • flag_AZ
Visit of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to Qatar

On April 29, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left for Qatar on a working visit. The purpose of the visit is to participate in the third meeting of the Economic Forum: League of Arab States - Central Asia – Azerbaijan in Doha on April 30. Bayramov will speak at the forum, as well as hold a number of bilateral meetings.

