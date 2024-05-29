    • flag_AZ
Visit of the Minister of Defense to Turkiye

On May 29, the Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov arrived in Turkiye on a working visit  at the invitation of the head of the Turkish military department, Yashar Guler.  According to the Ministry of Defense, a number of bilateral meetings are planned during the visit. Hasanov will also take part in the event: "High-level observation Day" within the framework of the multinational exercises "EFES - 2024".

