  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Partly Cloudy140 C
  • Wednesday, 23 October 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(5 hours ago)
Visit of Zakir Hasanov to Kyrgyzstan

Visit of Zakir Hasanov to Kyrgyzstan

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Visit of Zakir Hasanov to Kyrgyzstan

At the invitation of the Minister of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, Lieutenant General Baktybek Bekbolotov, Azerbaijani Minister of Defense Zakir Hasanov departed on an official visit to Kyrgyzstan today. According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Hasanov will hold talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Baktybek Bekbolotov and other officials from the country.

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line