Vladimir Putin Congratulated Ilham Aliyev on His Birthday

On December 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich, please accept my warmest congratulations on your birthday. Under your leadership, the friendly Azerbaijan is confidently advancing along the path of socio-economic development and strengthening its position on the global stage. It is hard to overestimate your personal contribution to building and reinforcing the strategic partnership and alliance between our countries.

I value our good, friendly relations. Of course, I look forward to continuing our close cooperation on important bilateral and international issues. I sincerely wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, good health, happiness, and well-being. Please convey my warm regards to your family," the message reads.