Vladimir Putin Congratulated Ilham Aliyev on His Birthday
Vladimir Putin Congratulated Ilham Aliyev on His Birthday
On December 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday.
"Dear Ilham Heydarovich, please accept my warmest congratulations on your birthday. Under your leadership, the friendly Azerbaijan is confidently advancing along the path of socio-economic development and strengthening its position on the global stage. It is hard to overestimate your personal contribution to building and reinforcing the strategic partnership and alliance between our countries.
I value our good, friendly relations. Of course, I look forward to continuing our close cooperation on important bilateral and international issues. I sincerely wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, good health, happiness, and well-being. Please convey my warm regards to your family," the message reads.
Politics
-
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, expressed his condolences following the tragic crash of a passenger plane in Aktau. In a statement issued on behalf of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan, Bayel extended sympathies to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery to those injured, saying, "May their souls rest in paradise."
-
Flightradar24, a Swedish online service providing real-time flight information, has published details about today’s AZAL plane crash in Aktau. Flightradar24 claims that the AZAL plane "was subject to GPS jamming and spoofing near the city of Grozny." This means the plane's navigation systems were targeted by an electronic attack.
-
Flightradar24, a Swedish online service providing real-time flight information, has published details about today’s AZAL plane crash in Aktau. Flightradar24 claims that the AZAL plane "was subject to GPS jamming and spoofing near the city of Grozny." This means the plane's navigation systems were targeted by an electronic attack.
-
Flightradar24, a Swedish online service providing real-time flight information, has published details about today’s AZAL plane crash in Aktau. Flightradar24 claims that the AZAL plane "was subject to GPS jamming and spoofing near the city of Grozny." This means the plane's navigation systems were targeted by an electronic attack.
Leave a review