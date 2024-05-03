What is happening in Dashalti?

Judging by satellite images, the village of Dashalti, the nearest village to the town of Shusha, is almost completely destroyed. More precisely, 90% of the houses have been demolished. The authorities have not informed about the reconstruction or the master plan, according to which this settlement will be rebuilt.

Satellite images show the construction of only one object, the purpose of which is difficult to understand.

If we compare the images from two months ago, the old houses are still present.

It became impossible to get a comment on this matter from the state bodies supervising construction works in the Karabakh region.