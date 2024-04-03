What was said about Iran in Baku...

Deputy Special Representative of the United States for Iran, Abram Paley, recently embarked on a diplomatic mission to the South Caucasus, engaging in discussions centered on Iranian affairs and related regional dynamics. Although official statements from Azerbaijani and Iranian authorities are yet to surface, Paley's visit has sparked speculation about the evolving landscape of US-Iran relations and its implications for regional cooperation.

Paley's itinerary included a meeting with prominent Azerbaijani figures, including Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President on Foreign Policy, Samir Sharifov, Deputy Foreign Minister, and ambassadors representing Azerbaijan and Israel. The discussions focused on strategies to address the Iranian regime's destabilizing activities and navigate the complex web of sanctions imposed on Iran.

Reflecting on the visit, Hikmet Babaoglu, a deputy from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, underscored the nuanced nature of US-Iran relations, noting in an interview with Turan that the United States views Iran as a strategic counterbalance in the region. Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan seeks to maintain cordial relations with Iran while prioritizing its national interests and independence. However, recent developments, including Iran's assertive stance on regional projects, have prompted Azerbaijan to explore deeper cooperation with the United States to safeguard its sovereignty.

Arif Mammadov, former head of Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the European Union, in an interview with Azadlig Radio, attributed Paley's visit to the heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, exacerbated by recent hostilities. The escalating conflict underscores the precarious security environment in the region and the potential for further destabilization.

Amidst these developments, the question arises: What are the aspirations and concerns driving Azerbaijani-US cooperation, and how does Iran's regional posture impact the broader geopolitical landscape?

Babaoglu contends that the United States aims to bolster its influence in the South Caucasus, envisioning Azerbaijan as a pivotal regional player aligned with its strategic interests. Conversely, Iran's ideological ambitions and sectarian agenda pose formidable challenges to regional stability. Against this backdrop, Azerbaijan seeks to strike a delicate balance, leveraging its strategic position to advance its national interests while mitigating the risks posed by ideological extremism.

Mammadov emphasizes Azerbaijan's reluctance to be drawn into the escalating tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran. President Ilham Aliyev's delineation of physical and ideological threats underscores the multifaceted challenges confronting Azerbaijan's national security. While Azerbaijan maintains a strong military deterrent against physical threats, ideological incursions from neighboring regions pose a more insidious risk.

In navigating this complex geopolitical terrain, Azerbaijan is poised to adopt a pragmatic and neutral stance, safeguarding its interests while avoiding entanglement in external conflicts. As tensions between major powers simmer and regional dynamics evolve, Azerbaijan's strategic calculus remains finely attuned to the imperatives of stability, sovereignty, and national security.