Withdrawal of military equipment of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh ongoing

Another column of military equipment of Russian peacekeepers left Azerbaijan today. Several dozens of armoured personnel carriers were loaded on the railway station Goran (near the regional centre of Geranboy) and taken to Russia.

About 2,000 military and more than 90 armoured vehicles were brought into Karabakh in November 2020 at the end of the Second Karabakh War. Their task was to prevent new clashes between Armenians and Azerbaijanis.