Withdrawal of military equipment of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh ongoing
Another column of military equipment of Russian peacekeepers left Azerbaijan today. Several dozens of armoured personnel carriers were loaded on the railway station Goran (near the regional centre of Geranboy) and taken to Russia.
About 2,000 military and more than 90 armoured vehicles were brought into Karabakh in November 2020 at the end of the Second Karabakh War. Their task was to prevent new clashes between Armenians and Azerbaijanis.
Politics
- 18 May 2024, 20:18
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the bill “on foreign agents” adopted by parliament. She announced this at a briefing at her residence on May 18.
- 18 May 2024, 18:19
The family members of Elkhan Aliyev, an activist of the Azerbaijan Popular Front Party (APCP), who announced a dry hunger strike in the detention center on May 15, are worried about his fate. He has not been contacted by his family since May 16 and there is no information about him.
According to the Iranian Ministry of Energy, the inauguration ceremony of "Gyzgalasy" and ‘"Khudaferin" dams will be held on Sunday with the participation of the Presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan.
- 18 May 2024, 13:57
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev makes a trip to Jabrail region on 18 May.
