"Yeni Azerbaijan" maintains absolute majority in parliament
The New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev renewed its absolute majority in the Milli Majlis in the early parliamentary elections of the country on September 1, according to the results of an exit poll.
The results of the polls conducted by the American company Oracla Advisory Group, the local Center for Sociological Research and the Italian company SWG SPA were published on the evening of September 1.
The results of the polls show that YAP receives 67 seats.
Another 45 mandates will go to the so-called "independents", who are known for their pro-government position.
The Civil Solidarity Party (Fazail Ibrahimli, Rafael Huseynov and Tanzilya Rustamkhanli) will have three deputies, the Justice, Law and Democracy Party (Gudrat Hasanguliyev and Elchin Mirzabeyli) will have two, the Republican Alternative Party (Erkin Gadirli), the National Independence Party (Arzukhan Aliyev), the Democratic Reforms Party (Asim Mollazade), the Fatherland Party (Gunay Agamali), the Great Establishment Party (Fazil Mustafa), the Great Azerbaijan Party (Elshad Musayev), the National Front (Razi Nurullayev), and the Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment Party (Elshan Musayev) will have one each.
Politics
-
BAKU, 2 September 2024 – Azerbaijan's early parliamentary elections did not offer voters genuine political alternatives and took place within a legal framework overly restrictive of fundamental freedoms and the media, although they were efficiently prepared, international observers said in a statement today.
-
- 2 September 2024, 16:05
The early parliamentary elections on September 1 were accompanied by serious violations, which dealt a blow to their democratic legitimacy, a statement by the Election Observation Alliance (EOA), which monitored the elections by a group of local experts and short-term observers. The political and legal environment of the elections was characterized by the concentration of power with the weakening of the opposition, which calls into question the fairness and transparency of the elections.
-
- 2 September 2024, 15:56
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that “If the Armenian authorities have a desire for direct negotiations with Azerbaijan without Russia's participation to resolve the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, then "for God's sake,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday, speaking to teachers and students of the Moscow University of International Relations. Lavrov also noted that on the issue of delimitation of the state border, the Russian Federation should consult this process between the participants, but this is not happening.
-
- 2 September 2024, 15:37
During the special elections for the Milli Mejlis at polling station 13 in the 23rd Nasimi-Sabail electoral district at School No. 23, violations occurred, Rahida Rahimova, a member of the electoral commission with an advisory vote representing the independent candidate Eldar Ismayilov told Turan agency. "Everything was transparent in the morning, but problems began in the afternoon, and after voting concluded, the continuity of the election process was disrupted," said Rahimova.
Leave a review