"Yeni Azerbaijan" maintains absolute majority in parliament

The New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev renewed its absolute majority in the Milli Majlis in the early parliamentary elections of the country on September 1, according to the results of an exit poll.

The results of the polls conducted by the American company Oracla Advisory Group, the local Center for Sociological Research and the Italian company SWG SPA were published on the evening of September 1.

The results of the polls show that YAP receives 67 seats.

Another 45 mandates will go to the so-called "independents", who are known for their pro-government position.

The Civil Solidarity Party (Fazail Ibrahimli, Rafael Huseynov and Tanzilya Rustamkhanli) will have three deputies, the Justice, Law and Democracy Party (Gudrat Hasanguliyev and Elchin Mirzabeyli) will have two, the Republican Alternative Party (Erkin Gadirli), the National Independence Party (Arzukhan Aliyev), the Democratic Reforms Party (Asim Mollazade), the Fatherland Party (Gunay Agamali), the Great Establishment Party (Fazil Mustafa), the Great Azerbaijan Party (Elshad Musayev), the National Front (Razi Nurullayev), and the Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment Party (Elshan Musayev) will have one each.