Yerevan confirmed the meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Almaty
Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet in Almaty. The Armenian media reported this on Monday with reference to the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ani Badalyan.
“There is an agreement on a meeting between the ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the proposal of the Kazakh side. It was agreed that it will be held in Almaty,” she said.
Politics
-
In the private house of activist Abil Gafarov, who is in political emigration, in the village of Shuvelan on the evening of April 29, people in civilian clothes appeared.
-
- 29 April 2024, 23:15
The US Embassy in Azerbaijan expressed concern over the detention of the head of the Center for Election Monitoring and Democracy Training, Anar Mammadli.
-
- 29 April 2024, 19:58
Based on geodetic measurements, as part of the work to clarify the coordinates on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, by April 29, 2024, more than half of the planned work was completed and 35 border pillars were installed.
-
- 29 April 2024, 19:14
Anar Mammadli was detained, an investigation is underway, additional information will be provided to the public. Ibrahim Amiraslani, a colleague of the press service of the Turana Ministry of Internal Affairs, said this.
