Yerevan confirmed the meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Almaty

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov will meet in Almaty. The Armenian media reported this on Monday with reference to the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ani Badalyan.

“There is an agreement on a meeting between the ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the proposal of the Kazakh side. It was agreed that it will be held in Almaty,” she said.