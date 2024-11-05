Yerevan handed Baku proposals on unblocking communications - Armenian Foreign Ministry

The main idea of the latest version of the peace agreement recently handed over to Baku is to simplify procedures for unblocking communications between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Paruyr Hovhannisyan told journalists on 5 November.

'The point is about the maximum opening of communications. The main thing is that the control of a third party over the road is excluded, Armenia's sovereignty and control over these routes is preserved,’ the Deputy Minister said.

The latest package of proposals has been sent to Azerbaijan, and Yerevan is waiting for a response, he added.