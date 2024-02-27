Zakir Hasanov meets with the delegation of the Turkish Ministry of Defense

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received a Turkish delegation headed by Deputy Defense Minister Shuai Alpai. During the meeting, Hasanov told the guests about the operational situation on the conditional Armenian-Azerbaijani border and reforms in the Azerbaijani army, the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.

Alpay recalled his Azerbaijani origin and expressed satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish military cooperation. During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the military and security spheres.

Alpay also held meetings with Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Kerim Veliyev and Adviser to the Minister of Defense Bakhtiyar Ersai.