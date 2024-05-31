Zakir Hasanov met with the Chief of the Main Intelligence Department of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye

Today, the Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received a delegation headed by Ismail Gunaydin, Chief of the Main Intelligence Department of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye. The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the military and military-educational fields, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan. The importance of the events held within the framework of the high-level Azerbaijani-Turkish military dialogue meeting was noted. The Turkish delegation also met with the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Kerim Veliyev.