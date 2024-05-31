Zakir Hasanov met with the Chief of the Main Intelligence Department of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye
Zakir Hasanov met with the Chief of the Main Intelligence Department of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye
Today, the Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov received a delegation headed by Ismail Gunaydin, Chief of the Main Intelligence Department of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Türkiye. The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the military and military-educational fields, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan. The importance of the events held within the framework of the high-level Azerbaijani-Turkish military dialogue meeting was noted. The Turkish delegation also met with the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Kerim Veliyev.
Politics
-
On May 31, the Chairman of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights, Udo Bullmann, the head of the EP delegation for relations with the South Caucasus, Marina Kaljurand, and the EP's permanent rapporteur on Azerbaijan, Željana Zovko, issued a “Joint Statement on the unrelenting suppression of all forms of dissent in Azerbaijan.”
-
- 31 May 2024, 21:58
A group of pro-Palestinian activists attacked the office of the Azerbaijani oil company Socar in Istanbul on Friday.
-
The German government has given permission to Ukraine to use weapons supplied to it by Germany to strike targets on Russian territory, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on May 31.
-
- 31 May 2024, 16:47
The third meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between Azerbaijan and Latvia was held in Riga. The talks were chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Fariz Rzayev and Deputy Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Anjais Wilumsons. According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, issues of strategic partnership, the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the political, economic, transport and humanitarian spheres were discussed.
Leave a review