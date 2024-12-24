Zurabishvili announced the creation of a council to prepare for new elections

The President of Georgia, Salome Zurabishvili, announced the creation of a council that, according to her, will focus on preparing for new parliamentary elections. "A document is already being prepared, which will outline all the conditions for holding the elections, which will take place very soon," Zurabishvili was quoted by Georgian media.

The day before, at a large rally in Tbilisi, she gave the ruling party six days to set a date for new elections. However, the "Georgian Dream" party called this demand ridiculous and ignored it. "The crisis is intensifying and deepening day by day, something the ruling party either does not see or does not want to see," the president noted.

It is worth recalling that the "Georgian Dream" has scheduled the inauguration of the new president for December 29. However, today Zurabishvili stated that if no agreement with the "Georgian Dream" on new parliamentary elections is reached by December 29, it will lead to the "fall of the regime." She also emphasized that she does not intend to resign from her presidential duties.