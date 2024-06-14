Forecasts of worsening weather did not come true

The reports of forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology about strong winds and heavy precipitation on June 13-14 on Absheron did not come true. According to forecasts for Saturday, June 15, it will be cloudy in the capital, short-term precipitation is possible, and the wind is south-easterly. The air temperature at night will be +20+25, during the day it will be +30+34 degrees. In the regions of the country, heavy precipitation will take place in mountainous areas. There is fog in places in the morning and evening. The wind is easterly, moderate. The air temperature in the lowlands at night +20+25, it will be +32+37 degrees in the afternoon. In the mountains at night +8+12, in the daytime +15+20 degrees.