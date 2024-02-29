No precipitation is expected on March 1, weather forecasters
There will be no precipitation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on the first calendar day of spring. At night and in the morning there is fog in some places and the easterly wind. The air temperature at night is 0 +3°, during the day +6 +9°, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service.
No precipitation is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan. Fog is expected in some places, and an easterly wind. The air temperature in the lowlands is 0-5° at night, +5 +10° during the day. In the mountains at night -5 -10°, in the highlands -12 -16°, and in the daytime 0-5 °.
There is a chance of ice on a number of mountain roads at night and in the morning.
29 February 2024, 17:54
On February 29, the final speech of the state prosecutor was held in the Sumgayit Serious Crimes Court in the case of blogger Jamil Mammadli. He proposed to sentence Mammadli to 8 years and 3 months in prison.
29 February 2024, 16:17
Rather than making promises, it is better to provide young people with authority and finances, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev said on February 29 at the general meeting of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.
29 February 2024, 15:51
In March, the weather in Azerbaijan will be often changeable, the average monthly air temperature will be close to the climatic norm, and in some places exceed it, the message of the National Hydrometeorological Service under the Ministry of Ecology.
28 February 2024, 16:53
New audio-books in the Azerbaijani language have been added to "Litres" Azercell has added 150 new audio-books developed specifically in the Azerbaijani language to the international electronic library application "Litres". With this addition, the number of e-book collections in "Litres" in Azerbaijani language has surpassed 2,700.
