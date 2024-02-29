    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(31 minutes ago)
  • Home page
  • Social
  • No precipitation is expected on March 1,  weather forecasters
No precipitation is expected on March 1,  weather forecasters

No precipitation is expected on March 1,  weather forecasters

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

No precipitation is expected on March 1,  weather forecasters

There will be no precipitation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on the first calendar day of spring. At night and in the morning there is fog in some places and the easterly wind. The air temperature at night is 0 +3°, during the day +6 +9°, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service.

No precipitation  is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan. Fog is expected in some places, and an easterly wind. The air temperature in the lowlands is 0-5° at night, +5 +10° during the day. In the mountains at night -5 -10°, in the highlands -12 -16°, and in the daytime 0-5 °.

There is a chance of ice on a number of mountain roads at night and in the morning.

Leave a review

Social

Berlin görüşü, Prezidentin mesajları, Qərbin addımları – Azər Qasımlı Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line