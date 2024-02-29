No precipitation is expected on March 1,  weather forecasters

There will be no precipitation in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on the first calendar day of spring. At night and in the morning there is fog in some places and the easterly wind. The air temperature at night is 0 +3°, during the day +6 +9°, according to the National Hydrometeorology Service.

No precipitation is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan. Fog is expected in some places, and an easterly wind. The air temperature in the lowlands is 0-5° at night, +5 +10° during the day. In the mountains at night -5 -10°, in the highlands -12 -16°, and in the daytime 0-5 °.

There is a chance of ice on a number of mountain roads at night and in the morning.