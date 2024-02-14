Registration with FIN code and serial number became possible in "SİMA İmza"
"SİMA İmza" – new generation digital signature, created by AzInTelecom LLC under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, continues to expand its functionality.
As a result of technical improvement works, the registration process in the "SIMA Imza" mobile application has been further simplified. Citizens can now register in the application by simply entering the FIN code and serial number of the ID card. After entering the FIN code and serial number, it is enough to pass the facial recognition test with the camera of the mobile device so that the person can be identified via artificial intelligence.
Let's remember that before the introduction of this feature, citizens needed to either upload a photo of their ID card into the application or register by scanning their ID card. With the new functionality even those who do not have an ID card with them will be able to easily register in the SİMA İmza mobile application.
For your information, this innovation is also valid for foreign citizens living in Azerbaijan on a legal basis (having a temporary or permanent residence permit card).
It should be noted that with the new generation digital signature “SİMA İmza”, both citizens and organizations save money and time. “SİMA İmza”s ability to be integrated into any system, as well as automation, gives users the ability to sign quickly and in any number.
To obtain a digital signature, citizens only need to download the “SİMA İmza” application to their mobile device and register once. "SİMA İmza", which increases the availability of digital services, will speed up business processes in our country.
You can get more detailed information about "SİMA İmza" digital signature from the www.sima.az/en official website and by contacting "157" Call Center.
- 14 February 2024 15:29
- 14 February 2024, 17:13
During an operational measures by employees of the Drug Control Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Azer Gasimov, previously convicted, and his friend Arif Aliyev were detained in the Khatai district of Baku. During the inspection of these persons, as well as a search in Aliyev's house, 4 kg of heroin, 18 kg of marijuana, 2 kg opium and 2 kg of methamphetamine were found, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The detainees admitted that the drugs were smuggled from Iran and they were going to sell them.
- 14 February 2024, 17:07
Zamin Salayev, an activist of the Popular Front Party, who is in custody, complains about the deterioration of conditions in prison. On February 13, during a telephone conversation, Zamin complained of health problems and deteriorating conditions of his detention, his wife Saida Salayeva told Turan. "His legs are swollen, his heart hurts. Despite this, he was transferred to another building, where there are more prisoners, it is very crowded, and living conditions are worse," Salayev's wife said.
- 14 February 2024, 15:06
A new wave of cooling is moving towards Azerbaijan. From February 15 to the 17th, cold weather with precipitation in the form of snow is expected in the country, forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology reported. During this period, the speed of the north-westerly wind in Baku and Absheron will reach 15-20 meters. On February 16, the wind speed will increase to 23-28 meters per second. On February 16-17, precipitation in the form of sleet and snow is expected in Baku. The air temperature will drop by 5-10 degrees during this period.
- 14 February 2024, 14:57
A trial has ended in the Baku Serious Crimes Court, the participants of which, with their criminal acts, characterize the mores in the Azerbaijani political beau monde. The trial began on October 1, 2023.
