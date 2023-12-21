The weather on Friday

Baku/21.12.23/Turan: On Friday, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable without precipitation. There is fog in some places in the morning and evening; south-westerly wind. The air temperature at night is +5+8, during the day it will be +10+15 degrees.

Short-term rains are expected in mountainous regions of the country. The wind is westerly. The air temperature in the lowlands at night will be -2 + 3, and during the day it will be +10 + 15 degrees. In the mountains at night -3-8 degrees, in the daytime +2+7 degrees.-0-