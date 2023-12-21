The weather on Friday
Baku/21.12.23/Turan: On Friday, the weather in Baku and Absheron will be changeable without precipitation. There is fog in some places in the morning and evening; south-westerly wind. The air temperature at night is +5+8, during the day it will be +10+15 degrees.
Short-term rains are expected in mountainous regions of the country. The wind is westerly. The air temperature in the lowlands at night will be -2 + 3, and during the day it will be +10 + 15 degrees. In the mountains at night -3-8 degrees, in the daytime +2+7 degrees.-0-
-
-
- In World
- 21 December 2023 15:36
Social
-
- 1 February 2024, 16:43
In a polarizing turn of events, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Election Observation Mission's midterm report on Azerbaijan's early presidential elections has ignited varied responses from stakeholders.
-
- 1 February 2024, 16:09
An unauthorized departure of an IndiGo Airlines flight from Delhi to Baku on January 28 has prompted an investigation, as reported by Indian media. Flight No. 6E 1803, en route from Delhi to Baku, reportedly witnessed the pilots disregarding instructions from the Air Traffic Control Service (ATC) regarding the established departure queue. For reasons yet unknown, the aircraft ascended without proper permission.
-
- 1 February 2024, 16:04
The joint project of Azercell and the Judo Federation of Azerbaijan has been honored with the "Epica Awards," marking the first time in the history of advertising and marketing in Azerbaijan for this award. The "White Suits Girls Best" project received medals in two categories at the Epica Awards festival, judged by 115 journalists specializing in marketing and communications. The project won a silver award in the "Communications and Public Services" category and the bronze in the "Sports Advertising Campaign" category. It is worth noting that this is the first time a project representing Azerbaijan has been honored at this festival.
-
- 1 February 2024, 14:52
Customs officers prevented the illegal import of a large amount of jewelry into the country at the Baku airport. So, two Azerbaijanis, passengers of the Istanbul-Baku flight, handed 31 bundles of jewelry to a toilet cleaner before the passport check point, so that he hid them in garbage and napkins.
Leave a review