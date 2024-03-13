The weather on Thursday

On March 14, rain is possible at night and in the morning in Baku and Absheron. The southwesterly wind will increase during the day. The air temperature at night will be +4+7, during the day it will be + 8+12 degrees. There will be rains in some parts of the country. Fog in places at night and in the morning, and a strong wind in the eastern regions.

The air temperature in the lowlands at night will be +1+6, during the day +10+15 degrees, in the mountains at night 0-5, during the day +1+6 degrees.