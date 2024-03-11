The weather on Tuesday

Cloudy weather without precipitation will remain in Baku and Absheron on March 12. There is fog in some places in the morning; northwesterly, gusty wind after lunch will turn to the south-east. The air temperature at night will be +3+6, during the day it will be +6+9.

There will be rains in some parts of the country, and snow in the mountains. There is fog in places at night and in the morning. The wind is easterly, moderate.

The air temperature in the lowlands is +2+6 at night, +8+13 degrees during the day. In the mountains at night -5-10 frosts, in the afternoon 0 - 3. At night and in the morning there is ice on mountain roads.