The weather on Tuesday
Cloudy weather without precipitation will remain in Baku and Absheron on March 12. There is fog in some places in the morning; northwesterly, gusty wind after lunch will turn to the south-east. The air temperature at night will be +3+6, during the day it will be +6+9.
There will be rains in some parts of the country, and snow in the mountains. There is fog in places at night and in the morning. The wind is easterly, moderate.
The air temperature in the lowlands is +2+6 at night, +8+13 degrees during the day. In the mountains at night -5-10 frosts, in the afternoon 0 - 3. At night and in the morning there is ice on mountain roads.
- 8 April 2024, 16:25
In the intricate geopolitical theater of the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan has increasingly raised concerns about purported Western efforts to isolate the country, highlighting a narrative of perceived marginalization and strategic encirclement. Recent diplomatic exchanges and regional developments have underscored these apprehensions, framing Azerbaijan's relations with the West within a prism of contention and divergence.
Last Saturday, it became known that the Youtube channel of the most popular Islamic preacher of Azerbaijan, Haji Shahin Hasanli, was hijacked by hackers. His accounts on other social networks were also attacked, according to followers of the late preacher.
- 8 April 2024, 15:24
The authorities have suspended the demolition of the Baku European Lyceum building in the Yasamal district of the capital. This is the territory of the old quarters, where work is underway to expand the Winter Park (above the “Teze Pir” Mosque). This decision was made after a system of old wells and tunnels were discovered on social networks near the lyceum. After that, the territory was inspected by employees of the State Service for the Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Ministry of Culture.
- 8 April 2024, 14:29
On April 9, the weather in Baku will be cloudy with no precipitation. The wind is southerly. The air temperature is +6+10 at night, +13+18 degrees during the day.
