Weather on Saturday

On January 27, short-term precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron in the morning and evening. Wind is north-western. Air temperature at night is 0+4, during the day it will be +6+9 C.

As for regions of the country, precipitation in the form of snow is expected in the western region and mountainous regions. Fog in places; wind is moderate from the west. Air temperature in the lowlands at night is up to -5 frost, during the day it will be +5+10 C. In the mountains, up to -10 frost at night, up to -5 frost during the day. There will be ice on the mountain roads.