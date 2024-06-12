Weather on Thursday

Precipitation is possible in a number of places in Baku and Absheron on June 13. Wind is north-western. Air temperature at night is +20+24, during the day it will be +29+34.

Precipitation in the regions of the country is expected in the afternoon in mountainous areas. In places, precipitation will be intense, which will lead to mudslides on mountain rivers. Fog at night and in the morning. Wind is western, moderate. Air temperature in the lowlands at night is +18+23, during the day it will be +30+35. In the mountains at night +10+ 15, in the daytime +15+ 20.