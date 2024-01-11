Windy weather is expected in Baku
Baku/11.01.24/Turan: On Friday, January 12, partly cloudy, mostly without precipitation, moderate south wind is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula. The air temperature at night is +2 +4°, during the day +7 +10°, the National Hydrometeorology Service under the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan reports.
In the western regions of Azerbaijan, precipitation in the form of snow is expected in some places; westerly wind, and fog in some places. The air temperature in the lowlands at night is 3° +2°, during the day +6 +11 °. In the mountains at night -5 -10°, in the daytime -5°. ---05В06---
- 22 May 2024, 17:43
Due to the repair work on the “November 8” avenue, traffic will be limited. From 08:00 on May 23 to 22:00 on May 29, part of the avenue from the intersection with Yusif Safarov Street (the beginning of the avenue) to the intersection with Khagani Rustamov Street (near the former Baku French Lyceum) will be closed to motor traffic, the State Agency of Highways of Azerbaijan reported. It is recommended for drivers to use a parallel road along the seashore.
- 22 May 2024, 16:10
On Thursday, May 23, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula. Short-term precipitation is possible at night and in the morning in some parts of the peninsula. A moderate northeast wind will prevail. The air temperature at night will be +12 +16°, during the day +21 +26°, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology.
- 22 May 2024, 15:43
During January-April 2024, 726.4 thousand foreigners and stateless persons came to Azerbaijan from 174 countries. This is by 38.9% more than it was in the same period last year, the message of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan. 28.8% of the arrivals came from Russia, 19% from Turkiye, 9.7% from Iran, 8.4% from India, 4.6% from Georgia.
- 22 May 2024, 14:04
A suspended pedestrian bridge will be built in Baku to connect the "Fountain Square Park" in the White City and the "Seaside National Park".
