Windy weather is  expected in Baku

Baku/11.01.24/Turan: On Friday, January 12, partly cloudy, mostly without precipitation, moderate south wind is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula. The air temperature at night is +2 +4°, during the day +7 +10°, the National Hydrometeorology Service under the Ministry of Ecology of Azerbaijan reports.

In the western regions of Azerbaijan, precipitation in the form of snow is expected in some places; westerly wind, and fog in some places. The air temperature in the lowlands at night is 3° +2°, during the day +6 +11 °. In the mountains at night -5 -10°, in the daytime -5°.