Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev confirmed the steadfastness of his twenty-year leadership, setting out a comprehensive vision of the country's development trajectory in both internal and external affairs. In his inaugural address to the nation, President Aliyev heralded the beginning of a new era in the history of Azerbaijan, marking the transition from decades of conflict over Karabakh to a period of post-conflict stabilization.

In domestic policy, the President emphasized priorities focused on strengthening the country's defense capability, returning de-occupied territories and strengthening national unity based on the Azerbaijani identity. Accepting the ideal of Azerbaijanism, the policy announced by his father, Aliyev emphasized the need to strengthen national values and protect the nation from external influences perceived as divisive or hostile.

In economic terms, the President outlined strategic goals aimed at stabilizing and developing the oil and gas sector while promoting the development of renewable energy sources and improving transport infrastructure and logistics. Recognizing the enduring importance of the oil and gas industry, Aliyev stressed the need to diversify through renewable energy initiatives aimed at optimizing fuel use within the country. The strategic importance of international transport corridors, including East-West and North-South routes, was also highlighted in line with the growing needs of global trade.

In foreign policy, President Aliyev outlined a turn towards deeper interaction with strategic partners in the energy, logistics and investment spheres, while emphasizing the position of political detachment from Western powers. President Aliyev unequivocally rejected external interference in Azerbaijan's affairs, especially from 30 countries (the European Union – ed.) and one country (France – ed.), reaffirming Azerbaijan's commitment to sovereign decision-making. As for the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, Aliyev confirmed its bilateral nature and expressed readiness to participate in peace negotiations on equal terms, emphasizing the role of Azerbaijan as the architect of the peace process.

The President stressed the importance of multilateral alliances such as the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in advancing Azerbaijan's foreign policy goals. He stressed the central role of the Turkic world in shaping global politics and voiced ambitions to increase its influence on the world stage.

This is our family, we have no other family, and we are not expected anywhere else, Aliyev said of the OTS, which he believes is united by geographical space, ethnic roots, history, a growing young generation, developing logistics, military force

Outlining the course for Azerbaijan's future in geopolitics, the president hinted at the need to explore new frontiers beyond traditional diplomatic paradigms. However, he refrained from describing these horizons in detail, suggesting a subtle and evolving approach to Azerbaijan's foreign policy.

Analyzing President Aliyev's theses in parliament, one can conclude that his inaugural speech sets a clear direction for Azerbaijan's development trajectory, emphasizing continuity in governance, the steadfastness of national identity and assertiveness in foreign relations, positioning Azerbaijan as a key player in regional and global affairs.