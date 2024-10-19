Akram Aylisli's "People and Trees" Brings Azerbaijani Village Life to English-Speaking Readers

Known for his evocative and often controversial writing, Aylisli's work in this collection presents a vivid depiction of life in a rural Azerbaijani village during the Soviet era. The author, long celebrated in his home country for his literary prowess, has faced severe backlash in recent years for his exploration of sensitive topics, particularly around Azerbaijani-Armenian relations.

The English edition, translated by Catherine E. Young, introduces Aylisli’s poignant tales to a new audience. The book weaves together three interconnected stories: Tales of Aunt Medina, The Tale of the Pomegranate Tree, and the titular People and Trees, all of which paint a lyrical portrait of life in the Caucasus mountains during and after World War II. Readers are guided through the eyes of a young boy, Sadiq, whose observations of his village offer a window into the complex emotions, relationships, and traditions that define rural Azerbaijani life.

In a letter accompanying the book’s release, Joanne Lidom-Ackerman, vice president of PEN International, hailed Aylisli's skill in capturing the essence of village life. Lidom-Ackerman will host a discussion on November 21st in Washington, D.C., to mark the book’s launch. The event is expected to attract literary figures, scholars, and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

For Aylisli, this publication represents a moment of quiet triumph in a career that has seen both acclaim and vilification. His earlier work, Stone Dreams, which explored the delicate and fraught history between Azerbaijanis and Armenians, sparked national outrage in Azerbaijan when it was published in 2012. Public burnings of his books followed, and Aylisli has since lived under virtual house arrest in Baku, facing a politically motivated criminal investigation that has restricted his movements and silenced much of his public life.

Despite these constraints, Aylisli’s voice continues to resonate, both at home and abroad. The American literary community has already embraced People and Trees, with notable writers and scholars offering praise for its depiction of Azerbaijani life and the powerful translation.

Nicholas Delbanco, author of Why Writing Matters, called the trilogy “a masterful work of fiction,” noting how Aylisli transforms the seemingly unfamiliar world of Azerbaijan into something intimate and relatable. “The lofty task of fiction is to make the dark world visible and turn this darkness into a bright light,” Delbanco said. He praised Young’s translation for maintaining the “tone and style of the original” while making the story accessible to a new audience.

Joanne Lidom-Ackerman echoed these sentiments, describing Aylisli’s attention to detail as “lyrical” and “immersive.” She highlighted the trilogy’s focus on the women of the village, who are left to hold their community together during the war. The remaining men, grappling with the physical and emotional scars of battle, reflect a broader narrative about the persistence of tradition in the face of change.

Aylisli’s ability to blend folklore with the stark realities of life under Soviet rule has long been a hallmark of his work. As Debra Lattanzi Schutica, a scholar of migration and cultural heritage, noted, “This trilogy not only preserves the oral traditions of Azerbaijan, but also questions the intersection of political history and collective identity.”

For many, the publication of People and Trees is a reminder of the power of literature to transcend borders and offer glimpses into the lives of those often hidden from the global stage. Richard Kauzlarich, former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan, remarked that the book transported him back to his own experiences in the country during the 1990s, evoking faces and stories of people he encountered in the aftermath of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In a world often divided by politics and conflict, Aylisli’s work stands as a testament to the enduring human spirit. His depiction of life in the mountains of Azerbaijan is both a tribute to a fading way of life and a meditation on the universal themes of loss, memory, and resilience.

As Joanne Lidom-Ackerman prepares to lead the conversation in Washington, one can’t help but wonder what words Aylisli himself might offer. Despite the restrictions placed on him, his work continues to speak with a quiet, unwavering power. And with People and Trees, that voice will now be heard by a new generation of readers.

Reviews:

https://www.plamenpress.org/people-and-tree

https://cheusecenter.gmu.edu/events/16330