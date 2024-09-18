Swiss singer Sophie de Kua will give concerts in Baku
Swiss singer Sophie de Kua will give concerts in Baku
Swiss singer Sophie de Kua will give concerts in Baku as part of her "Cultural Bridges Tour." The first concert is scheduled for September 18 at 7:00 PM at the Rashid Behbudov Theatre, initiated by the Swiss Embassy in Azerbaijan.
Another concert will take place on September 19 at 8:00 PM at Atelier 61. On the same day, the singer will hold a master class at the National Conservatory. Using music to connect cultures is a core belief of the young singer Sophie de Kua and her accompanying musician, Simon Jacquard. Born in Switzerland and raised in New York, Sophie graduated from a music school in Paris and learned Chinese and its dialects.
Azerbaijan will be the 16th country where she performs. Previously, she has toured with Jacquard in Lebanon, Switzerland, Belgium, the USA, China, India, Singapore, Japan, Romania, Poland, Türkiye, Italy, France, Spain, and the UK.
