The Central Election Commission has published preliminary results of the parliamentary elections
Preliminary official results of the parliamentary elections held on September 1 confirmed the results of the exit polls.
The New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is renewing its absolute majority in the Milli Majlis and receives 68 seats.
Another 44 mandates will go to the so-called "independents", who are known for their pro-government position.
The Civil Solidarity Party (Fazail Ibrahimli, Rafael Huseynov and Tanzilya Rustamkhanli) will have three deputies, the Justice, Law and Democracy Party (Gudrat Hasanguliyev and Elchin Mirzabeyli) will have two, the Republican Alternative Party (Erkin Gadirli), the National Independence Party (Arzukhan Aliyev), the Democratic Reforms Party (Asim Mollazade), the Fatherland Party (Gunay Agamali), the Great Establishment Party (Fazil Mustafa), the Great Azerbaijan Party (Elshad Musayev), the National Front (Razi Nurullayev), and the Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment Party (Elshan Musayev) will have one each. According to the head of the Central Election Commission, Mazahir Panahov, the turnout in the elections was 37.27%.
Politics
2 September 2024 08:23
Culture
- 18 August 2024, 10:38
Alain Delon, the French screen icon whose smoldering looks and magnetic presence defined European cinema for decades, has died at the age of 88. His children confirmed his death in a statement to Agence France-Presse on Sunday.
On July 9, the 2024 Germany-France Gender Equality Award for contributions to gender equality was presented at the residence of the German Embassy in Azerbaijan.
- 10 July 2024, 14:05
The search for identity and meaning in life by modern humans is a topic recently addressed by many artists. The group exhibition "Everything Will Be Alright: Tomorrow or Someday" at YAY Gallery features works by Rasim Babayev, Elshan Baba, Orkhan Huseynov, Terlan Gorchu, Aida Mahmudova, Qafar Rzayev, Zamir Suleymanov, and CHINGIZ. This exhibition explores various aspects of truth and identity through the contemporary lens. Curated by Zahra Mammadova, the exhibition focuses on how art influences individuals.
- 9 July 2024, 16:58
People seek to learn about past eras by conducting research on the internet, watching films, or being regular attendees of theatrical performances. Some periods in cultural history have not been deeply studied, and finding precise, detailed information in the Azerbaijani language is nearly impossible. One such period is the Qajar era, which lasted from 1794 to 1985.
1 comment
Müslüm Əliyev
2024-09-02
На выборы без выбора пришло немногим более 1/3 избирателей. Думаю что их было ещё меньше, а 37,27% нарисовали. Таким образом это парламент меньшинства населения.