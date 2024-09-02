The Central Election Commission has published preliminary results of the parliamentary elections

Preliminary official results of the parliamentary elections held on September 1 confirmed the results of the exit polls.

The New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is renewing its absolute majority in the Milli Majlis and receives 68 seats.

Another 44 mandates will go to the so-called "independents", who are known for their pro-government position.

The Civil Solidarity Party (Fazail Ibrahimli, Rafael Huseynov and Tanzilya Rustamkhanli) will have three deputies, the Justice, Law and Democracy Party (Gudrat Hasanguliyev and Elchin Mirzabeyli) will have two, the Republican Alternative Party (Erkin Gadirli), the National Independence Party (Arzukhan Aliyev), the Democratic Reforms Party (Asim Mollazade), the Fatherland Party (Gunay Agamali), the Great Establishment Party (Fazil Mustafa), the Great Azerbaijan Party (Elshad Musayev), the National Front (Razi Nurullayev), and the Azerbaijan Democratic Enlightenment Party (Elshan Musayev) will have one each. According to the head of the Central Election Commission, Mazahir Panahov, the turnout in the elections was 37.27%.