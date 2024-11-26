Ukrainian Film Days to Take Place in Baku

On November 28 at 5:00 PM, the opening ceremony of Ukrainian Film Days will take place at Landmark Cinema in Baku. The event is organized by the Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan. From November 28 to December 1, residents of Baku and guests of the capital will have the opportunity to watch a selection of the best films by Ukrainian filmmakers. The event will open with a press briefing.

The ceremony will be attended by actor and director Akhtem Seitablayev and the head of the Ukrainian Union of Cinematographers, Serhiy Borodenyuk. During the ceremony, Azerbaijani actor Novruz Pashaev will be awarded for Best Male Role in the film "La Polisiade".

Film screenings will take place at Landmark Cinema every evening from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The following films will be shown:

"Home" (18:00 – 19:40, November 28)

"Dovbush" (19:50 – 22:00, November 28)

"Madmen" (18:00 – 20:00, November 29)

"Egregor" (20:10 – 22:00, November 29)

"Word House: Unfinished Romance" (18:00 – 20:10, November 30)

"I. Victory and Berlin" (20:10 – 21:55, November 30)

"Mavka: The Forest Song" (18:00 – 19:40, December 1)

"Shchedryk" (19:50 – 22:00, December 1)