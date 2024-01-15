Abstracts of Ilham Aliyev's last interview and Yerevan's reaction

In a recent exchange, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed deep concern over what he perceives as a significant setback to the peace process, citing recent statements from Azerbaijan. Pashinyan asserted that Baku is reneging on previous agreements regarding the recognition of territorial integrity based on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991, which played a crucial role in the formation of independent states following the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

Pashinyan emphasized that border delimitation should not entail creating new borders but restoring those that existed at the time of the Alma-Ata Declaration. He accused Azerbaijan of making territorial claims against Armenia, deeming it "absolutely unacceptable" and suggested that some external and internal forces might be hindering the peace treaty between the two nations.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, in a January 10 interview, outlined his stance on the peace treaty, emphasizing the need for a bilateral format without the involvement of external guarantors. Aliyev underscored that the issue is between the two countries, and they must resolve it independently. He added that Azerbaijan's relations with Armenia should not become a geopolitical topic, asserting that both options of continuing or halting negotiations are possible.

Addressing the delimitation and demarcation of borders, Aliyev rejected using maps from 1975, arguing that Armenian-proposed delimitation based on these maps overlooks Azerbaijan's territorial losses after Sovietization. He stated that Azerbaijan would not move from positions occupied in May 2021 and September 2022 until the border is determined. Aliyev accused Armenia of continuing to occupy Azerbaijani villages, asserting that this issue needs clarification during upcoming commission meetings.

Regarding the unblocking of transport links, Aliyev dismissed Armenia's proposed router, emphasizing its impracticality due to harsh weather conditions. He insisted on using the Meghri corridor and warned that unless the specified route is opened, Azerbaijan will not consider opening the border with Armenia elsewhere.

Vadim Dubnov, a columnist for Radio Liberty and Caucasus expert, analyzed the situation, suggesting that while Aliyev's statements formally appear to be a blow to the peace treaty, they are primarily aimed at exerting pressure and signaling a shift in Azerbaijan's stance on communications. Dubnov interpreted Aliyev's remarks as a declaration, emphasizing that Azerbaijan may not be ready to pursue military or other actions to enforce its claims. The expert underscored the importance of communication issues as a focal point in the current tensions between the two nations.